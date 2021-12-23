SWFL clergy members sharing a message of hope for Christmas

Southwest Florida pastors and priests have messages of hope for you this Christmas season.

The Christmas story and the long-awaited birth of Jesus did not go according to Mary and Joseph’s plan. That’s just one lesson we can learn from the event more than 2,000 years ago, say clergy members.

New Hope Church Pastor David Acton said, “it didn’t go according to their plan. But that doesn’t mean it didn’t go according to plan. The difference was it was God’s plan. So, a lot of times in our lives, that’s what we think is happening. The things are falling apart and my plans are falling apart. But really, I believe, usually those times that’s when things are falling together and God’s putting things together.”

“The same Jesus who says I am the light of the world, says to his followers you are the light of the world. And in this kind of messed up broken word, people need not only need to hear the personal word, that’s yes, the word of comfort that yes, is the word of, of encouragement. But they also need to hear the word of challenge, the word that says, hey, it’s not enough just to hear the good news, you got to be, we got to become a part of it,” said Grace Church Pastor Jorge Acevedo.

Father Murchadh O’Madagain at St. Vincent De Paul said, “What people forget is if you look to the world and all that’s going on in the world, you won’t find hope. You’ll find despair, and tension and fear and anxiety and hatred. But if you turn around and look towards God, the fear disappears. It’s the constant message, not to be afraid. And if we look to God, to the things of God, the fear disappears because that’s where everything makes sense.”

Mount Herman Church Pastor William Glover said, “This phrase, ‘goodwill towards all men.’ Christmas is a reminder that regardless of ethnicity, race, orientation that the essence of the Christmas message is that we have a position of kindness, benevolence, and friendship toward all.”

Christmas and Easter are the holiest days for Christians and churches are usually packed, but the rest of the year, church attendance is much less.

“We’re still at around 40 to 50%, of where we were pre-COVID,” said Grace Church Pastor Acevedo.

The situation is similar for New Hope Church. “We’re up to about 75% of where we were pre-COVID,” said Acton.

Father O’Madagain said, “the numbers probably aren’t quite a high as they usually are this time of year but they’re quite close to it.”

Churches of all faiths were losing people long before COVID-19. The virus just made things worse.

According to Gallup, less than half of all Americans belong to a house of worship. If that’s you this season, Father Murchadh O’Madagain has this message for you, “it’s often understandable how people become disillusioned with kind of organized religion, especially because of scandals and things, it’s very understandable that people do. But that’s the human side of the institutions.”

Acevedo wants to apologize to those who have left. “I want to say to those who’ve been disappointed by the church that, that I’m sorry, we’re sorry. And ask for forgiveness, for when the church has not really been at our best, when the church has gotten in bed with politics, or when the church has gotten caught up in partisanship”

“People forget that, you know, why are you coming to a church to see God? So if the people who if the messengers like me and others mess up? Well, don’t let that stop, you know, because the message is far too important than to be put off by the messenger,” said O’Madagain.

“I guess I asked give us another chance, you know, what, in whatever tradition or no tradition that you find yourself in, you know, give the church a chance,” Acevedo said.

Father O’Madagain said, “to me, that is, if I could shout it to people, you know, this is what you’re looking for. But people don’t realize that oh, no, no, we don’t need that we can no, this is the only thing that will make sense of your life.”

The pastors and priests said while people have walked away, they are so encouraged by the people who have walked in over the last several years

That’s one of the benefits of online worship. Pastor Acevedo said they have people in Norway and Africa in their online bible studies.

Consistent with the story of Christmas, they all have hope more people who have left will one day return.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Matthew Seaver

