Santa getting a helping hand from a Cape Coral business owner

A special gift to those in need this Christmas. One man is giving out free presents and food; enough to help out more than 70 families.

It’s no secret that Santa and his elves work overtime the week of Christmas, but Jason Bhimji, the owner of Big 10 Tavern, is hopping in the sleigh to help him get it all done.

“This is our fifth annual food drive, but this year we did food and toy drive,” said Bhimji.

He turned one of his restaurants into a toy shop.

From baby dolls to toys that shoot at the wall to food that will deck the halls, he has thought of it all.

Bhimji said, “when they walk out they’ll be able to feed 8 to 10 people out of their family and load them up for the holiday season.”

But some need a little extra help. “We’re actually going to a lady who hit us up a few days ago asking for some toys and some food for her grandbabies,” said Bhimji.

Elaine Estep is that loving grandmother who will do anything for her grandbabies to believe in the magic of the holidays. A little extra help will go a long way.

“There’s some children that will still believe in Santa come Christmas morning and that’s what it’s all about,” said Estep.

Bhimji’s known what it’s like to doubt, “Our family grew up super poor you know.” Now he hopes there’s no child with a pout. “I love my community and I think it shows you know.”

All of the extra toys will be donated to the children’s hospital.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Matthew Seaver

