Salty Papa’s handing out free Christmas Eve meals for anyone in need

Salty Papa’s is once again giving back to those in need this Christmas.

The restaurant, at 15271 McGregor Boulevard, in south Fort Myers, will be giving away meals on Christmas Eve.

The restaurant said, with the help of Sysco Foods, they will be purchasing enough food to feed 1,000 people.

The restaurant’s owner and staff will be volunteering to cook and box up the meals for any families who could use the help this year and for any foods pantries, churches or other caregivers who lack funds this year.

Each meal will be boxed up and ready to heat so you can eat it whenever you wish to celebrate Christmas.

The boxed meals will include smoked ham, cheesy potatoes, fresh green beans, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls.

Anyone who needs a meal can pick it up Friday, Christmas Eve, between the hours of noon and 3 p.m.

The restaurant is also accepting donations of store-bought, sealed Christmas candy and cookies for dessert for children.

Any donations can be dropped off at the restaurant between 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

