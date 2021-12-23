Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after crash on US-41 in Port Charlotte

Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was critically hurt in a crash on US-41 in Port Charlotte on Thursday.

Troopers say the crash happened near the intersection of US-41 and Village Marketplace just before 2 p.m.

According to troopers, an SUV was traveling north in the left turn lane on US-41 when it turned left and in front of a motorcycle traveling south in the middle lane on US-41.

Troopers say the front of the motorcycle hit the side of the SUV, and the bike’s rider was ‘separated’ from his motorcycle.

During the crash, the spare tire in the SUV came off and hit a third vehicle that was nearby.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash is still under investigation.

Florida Highway Patrol does not release crash victims’ names, citing Marcy’s law.

