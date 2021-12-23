Fort Myers man sentenced 13 years for fentanyl possession

A 37-year-old Fort Myers has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for possessing fentanyl for distribution.

Bobby Louis Lesane pleaded guilty in September, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

According to court documents, Lesane was pulled over during a traffic stop and police found narcotics in his car including more than 20 grams of a substance containing fentanyl.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Fort Myers Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Writer: WINK News

