Fort Myers limiting lawn watering for residents and businesses

The City of Fort Myers is limiting your use of water. Beginning Friday, you’ll only be able to water your lawn once a week or face a fine.

The city says it is because there was unprecedented population growth this year. Compounding the issue is a lot of traditionally seasonal residents that never left.

With all the extra people needing the water, you could say our water is being stretched thin, so the city is asking you to water your lawn on either Wednesday or Sunday, depending on if your address ends in an odd or even number.

Odd numbers will go on Wednesdays, and even numbers will go on Sundays.

If you’re wondering if this affects you, it applies to all businesses and residences within the geographic boundaries of Fort Myers or those using water provided by the City of Fort Myers Utilities Department. It restricts watering for recreational uses, golf courses, agricultural uses, and nurseries.

Additionally, all landscape irrigation will be banned between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to reduce evaporation.

WINK News spoke with Fort Myers resident John Paul who says this will stop him from completing a project planned for his lawn. “I just want to keep it nice and green, you know. And I haven’t put the new grass in yet, so that’s a good thing. I may hold off on that project. I was doing the roof and the sidings first, and then I was going to put the nice grass on, but I guess for this holding the water back, you know I won’t be doing that for a while, you know.”

A spokesperson for the city says for the first two weeks, you’ll only get a warning if code enforcement catches you watering on a day you’re not supposed to. The fine will start at $37.

For more about the irrigation restrictions, you can call the City of Fort Myers Utility Billing Customer Service at 239-321-8100.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Matthew Seaver

