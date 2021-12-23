Former teacher’s license revoked after admitting he did LSD with students during arrest

A former Lee County school teacher had his license revoked in a case that involves LSD, a car crash and claims of demanding lewd acts from a security guard.

Alexander Latorre taught science at Gulf Middle School but after law enforcement said he confessed to them about doing drugs, his educator’s license was permanently revoked.

According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Latorre was driving down Corkscrew Road and went through the grass and crashed into the gatehouse outside Pelican Sound Golf and River Club.

The guard, a witness to the crash, asked Latorre if he was OK and in return, he demanded oral sex.

After that, the case shifted gears into a DUI investigation.

The questionnaire shows Latorres was honest with what he was on.

Asked when he last ate, Latorre answered “it’s been a while.”

Asked what he last ate, Latorre replied, “besides LSD?”

He was eventually arrested and deputies say, while on the way to the jail, Latorre admitted to “being an eighth-grade teacher … getting LSD from his students … and taking LSD with his students.”

At the jail, after an evaluation, a detective “advised Latorre was impaired from a hallucinogen.”

The School District of Lee County declined to comment for our story, only confirming Latorre served as a teacher for barely one month.

He was fired on Oct. 22, 2019, just three days after his arrest.

Nearly two years later, the State Department of Education permanently revoked his educator’s certificate for “accepting LSD and/or accepting LSD from a middle school student … illegally operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and approaching a security guard and demanding she perform oral sex.”

According to court documents, Latorre pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving.

WINK News reached out to Latorre and his attorney for comment about the incident but did not hear back.

Latorre wasn’t charged with getting drugs or doing drugs with his students but it was cited as grossly immoral behavior in the Department of Education’s case against him.

Reporter: Peter Fleischer



