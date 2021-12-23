Fire crews investigate report of explosion, fire at business on US-41 in Fort Myers

Fire crews responded to reports of hearing the sound of an explosion followed by a fire at 3254 Cleveland Ave, a commercial building with four units, in Fort Myers Thursday afternoon.

Grace Avenue was blocked off by the Lee County Sheriff’s office while fire crews put out a fire at Botanic: Pierre Dambalas, which has suffered significant damage.

Fort Myers Fire Chief Tracy McMillion said smoke could be seen from the window when Lee County EMS arrived first at the scene.

There was lite haze and smoke in the front of the business and dark black smoke coming from the back.

No injuries have been reported and the fire is being investigated.

