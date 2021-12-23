Demand for COVID testing skyrockets ahead of the holiday weekend

There is a rush to get tested for COVID-19 before the holiday weekend as people prepare for trips to visit family or just peace of mind.

On Thursday, the Curative testing site along Cultural Park Boulevard in Cape Coral had hundreds of people waiting in line for a free COVID-19 test.

For many people there, the test was a requirement for an upcoming trip. Some said they were about to go on a cruise or return home to another country. Others just wanted peace of mind knowing that they won’t be getting their loved ones sick when they all gather together on Christmas.

Just days ago, there was no wait at the Curative testing facility. It was a different story on Thursday.

“We were here for almost an hour,” said Jamuna Sarvananthan.

It was the same for Charlie Menke, “about an hour, I think.” And Iliana Eduardo, “I was waiting an hour, and I still haven’t even gotten in.”

Everyone has their reasons for being waiting in long lines.

“We had to get tested again before we go back to Canada,” said Sarvananthan.

Vinny Donato of Cape Coral isn’t traveling but said, “we didn’t want to be around people and say, ‘oh, I don’t feel good,’ without knowing I don’t have COVID.”

Some testing sites will be open on Christmas Eve; others won’t.

So, it was important for many people to get their results and peace of mind while they could.

“It’s not so much for myself, just for the people that I’m visiting. In case I am positive, I can let them know,” said Menke.

Hundreds also gathered at the Century Link sports complex testing site in Fort Myers. The line was so extensive, traffic backed up onto Six Mile Cypress.

Iris Rodriguez, who waited in line for a test, said, “I don’t want any vulnerable relative to be sick if we can prevent it. So having us have that test and gives you results so quickly. It’s a great thing in this community.”

Like many testing locations, the Curative testing site won’t be open again until the Sunday after Christmas.

Although appointments are all booked up at the century link sports complex Friday, walk-ups will be allowed from 8 a.m to 3 p.m.

If you’re looking for a home test kit you can buy, it may be best to check online first. The drug stores WINK News checked on Thursday were sold out.

If you want to know where you can get tested in Lee County click here or visit leegov.com/covid-19.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Writer: Matthew Seaver

