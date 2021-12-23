City of Naples general election information

In order to vote in the 2022 City of Naples Election, eligible residents who reside within the Naples city limits must be registered to vote by 12 a.m. (Midnight), Monday, January 3, 2022.

Online Voter Registration is available at www.CollierVotes.gov. Residents may also register to vote in person at one of the Supervisor of Elections office locations:

Main office: 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples FL 34104

Monday- Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Supervisor of Elections office is closed on December 24 and 27 in observance of the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day holiday and on January 3, 2022 in observance of New Year’s Day holiday; however, online voter registration will be available on all these dates.

Registered voters who need to make updates to their name and/or address are not affected by the voter registration deadline, but are encouraged to make necessary updates before they vote during early voting or on Election Day.

For more information regarding the City of Naples Election or about your voter registration status, visit www.CollierVotes.gov or call (239) 252-VOTE (8683).

