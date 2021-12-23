Chilly morning Thursday, beautiful weather for holiday weekend

After a chilly start to Thursday, with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s waking up, we’ll keep with below-average temperatures through the day, as highs will only top off in the low 70s.

Look for plenty of sunshine Thursday and into the holiday weekend as high pressure continues to build across the Southeast.

Christmas Day will feature a sunny sky with a high near 80.

As this area of high pressures shifts eastward through the weekend, temperatures will continue to warm each day. By mid-week next week, we should be running close to 10 degrees.

Reporter: KC Sherman



