3 convicted felons face new charges after Naples grand theft, high-speed chase

Three convicted felons from Florida’s east coast face new charges following a grand theft from a Collier County store earlier in December and a pursuit Wednesday that ended at the Naples Grande Beach Resort.

On Dec. 6, detectives with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office say that the three felons entered Gucci at the Waterside Shops, located at 5415 Tamiami Trail N. in Naples, and stole purses valued at $5,370. The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies and identified the three suspects as Tim Marquis Jones, 30, of Miami; Kiani Tiara Brown, 29, of Fort Lauderdale; and Kendra Coles, 38, of Hallandale. They were traveling in a 2022 black Kia K5 with a New Jersey license plate.

Naples police spotted the car on Wednesday and alerted CCSO. When the three spotted law enforcement in the area of the Waterside Shops, they drove away at high speed, with Jones driving, heading south on US-41 North. At one point during the pursuit, Jones rammed the Kia into an unmarked CCSO vehicle in an attempt to get away from deputies before traveling westbound onto Seagate Drive. The trio stopped in the valet area of the Naples Grande Beach Resort at 475 Seagate Drive and ran away from the car. They were quickly caught and taken into custody.

No deputies were harmed when the Kia rammed the CCSO vehicle.

Jones faces charges of grand theft, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and driving on a suspended license. Brown and Coles each face charges of grand theft and resisting arrest. Jones and Coles also were served with out-of-county arrest warrants.

CCSO says the investigation is continuing, and additional charges are likely in association with crimes committed locally as well as locations on Florida’s east coast.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

