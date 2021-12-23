1st United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda holding Christmas Eve festivities

The 1st United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda is holding several festive events and services on Christmas Eve.

Beginning at 10 a.m. and running until noon, the church will have a petting zoo, arts and crafts and a live nativity scene with music at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda.

After the events at the park, the church is holding a Christmas Eve service for children and families starting at noon, with a more contemporary service at 3 p.m.

Traditional services will be held at the Life Center at 507 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, at 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The service will have special Christmas music featuring a harp, handbells, a choir and organ prelude that will begin 30 minutes before each service.

For information on the event, you can visit www.whatis1st.com or call 941-639-3842.

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know