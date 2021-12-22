Trash and debris removal tips for Lee County residents

Lee County Solid Waste is asking residents who were impacted by Tuesday’s weather event to take note of the following tips in order to efficiently remove debris:

Note: Damaged pool cages would fall under the same disposal method of “Fencing (Wood)” as shown above.

Residents with questions on waste collections can contact Solid Waste Customer Service at (239) 533-8000 or visit the website at leegov.com/solidwaste.

NOTICE: Holiday Hours/Closures

Residential collection: There will be NO CHANGE to residential collection schedules for Christmas or New Year’s since both holidays fall on a Saturday this year. Please place your garbage, yard waste and recycling curbside on your regular collection day.

