Southwest Florida residents work to clean up after tornado

Rob Oudkerk is a pretty tough guy.

He got through Hurricane Irma in 2017.

But when he saw what the EF1 tornado did to his backyard when it touched down in the Eagle Ridge Community on Tuesday, he let out a curse word.

He looked at his crumpled lanai.

“Dollar signs,” he said. “Exactly, dollar signs.”

It’s not a cheap repair or an easy one so he got to work early on Wednesday.

He sawed down trees and hauled away branches. He kept going even though he had blood on his calves and band-aids on his ankles.

Oudkerk, who is Dutch, was determined not to let the trees win.

How does he like Florida?

“It’s OK,” he said, except for the storm cleanup.

While the tornado caused hundreds of dollars in damage, people in south Fort Myers are grateful it wasn’t like the tornadoes in Kentucky.

On Twin Eagle Lane, the brunt of the damage has been caused by the trees and many homes have tarps on their roofs.

The Marco Patriots, a relief group that just returned from helping in Kentucky, were touched so many people were thinking of Kentucky instead of their own damage.

John Bezdichek lost his mom and neighbor Evie in Hospice on Tuesday morning. On Wednesday morning, he was out cleaning the home she loved so much.

“This is probably what she would’ve wanted us to do, everyone knew her over at the pool, and to me, this is just such a family here at Eagle Ridge,” Bezdichek said. “It’s why mom and dad bought a place 40 years ago, we bought our place 25 years ago.”

Bezdichek worked on his home since 7 a.m. The neighborhood was out working to make their community beautiful again.

“I think people you hear them talking and laughing, working together, knowing no one was hurt and putting things back together, which is what Evie would want us to do,” he said.

Nearby, a group of people were back in the swing of things and refused to let a tornado get in the way of a round of golf.

“It’s night and day compared to yesterday,” said Dennis Thompson. “I mean, you couldn’t even get in the parking lots here yesterday at all. There were trees down over the fairways and tee boxes.”

Andres Rodriguez said while the tornado came with barely any warning they knew what to do.

“We went to our safe place immediately,” Rodriguez said. “Our wife made sure that we went to the safe place immediately. My wife said quickly, everybody gets in, cats and all.”

Back on the golf course, a prediction.

“I would say within the next two weeks you won’t even know we even had a tornado come through, except for missing trees,” Thompson said.

