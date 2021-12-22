Shy Wolf Sanctuary gifted Christmas trees for animals

Christmas trees make great house decor but, did you know, animals enjoy them too?

The animals at the Shy Wolf Sanctuary will be enjoying trees in their enclosures after a large donation from the Davenport Nursery and Emfinger Farms.

“These Christmas trees provide a natural enrichment, it gives them a woodsy effect, it gives them a new scent to experience in their habitat,” said Deanna Deppen, executive director of the Shy Wolf Sanctuary.

The animals can chew and rub against them, using them like a scratching post.

“We had people who brought their trees after Christmas and donated them, I’m not sure we’re going to need that this year, we probably won’t because we were gifted such a tremendous, tremendous donation,” Deppen said.

The Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education and Experience recently purchased 17 acres of land in Collier County. The hope is to relocate there within the next three years.

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne



