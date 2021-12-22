San Carlos Park woman gives birth in car with help of neighbor

For a Southwest Florida couple, Christmas came early. They were headed to the hospital, but the baby decided she couldn’t wait any longer.

So, those parents pulled into a driveway not far from their home, and the mom ended up giving birth there.

From across the street, Michele ward could see that a car had pulled up out her window. She wondered what was happening. As she came out of her house, she noticed that the dad had blood on him and didn’t speak any English. But, she instructed him to pull into her driveway instead.

Their baby girl was born just seconds later, right in Ward’s driveway. And she was there to welcome new life into the world.

Michele Ward loves kids. “So they come fast, trust me. I have three myself,” said Ward.

And, she says helping this couple was something she won’t soon forget. “It was so beautiful,” said Ward. “Just even a baby in the world is just the most wonderful thing you could do.”

So, when the black pickup truck pulled into her driveway, of course, she was overjoyed. “We called 911 because when I looked in the front seat, his wife was giving labor right here. It was beautiful,” said Ward.

One of the firefighters who answered the call was David Treglown. “I was like get here, bring an ambulance, now! There’s a baby!!!!” Ward said.

Not only did Treglown cut the chord, but he was also able to capture the special moment. Of course, he also met the baby girl who was eager to get on the nice list.

“It did seem like this child couldn’t wait to get here for Christmas,” said Treglown.

And, this baby girl couldn’t wait to get to know her neighbors. “The gentleman got my number, we don’t speak each other’s language or anything, but we will communicate somehow, someway. Trust me, trust me,” Ward said.

Firefighters say mom and baby girl are in perfect health. Everyone can see just how beautiful this little girl is. So, it’s an early Christmas present for this couple and everyone involved.

Reporter: Gail Levy

Writer: Drew Hill

