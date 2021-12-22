People help mother of five fulfill her children’s Christmas wishes

One group has helped a family fulfill all of the Christmas wishes. This mother of five was worried that she wouldn’t be able to get the gifts her children wanted. But, someone offered to help.

Sharhonda Simmons is a working mother and didn’t have gifts for her kids. “Because with bills itself, it kind of takes a lot you know from them but, I try my best to provide for them,” Simmons said.

This is the first Christmas they’ll get to spend without one family member who made Christmas special.

“I mean, I have pictures for days of what Christmas was like when Titi was here. I mean, couldn’t do it; I couldn’t do what Titi did. She was a blessing,” said Simmons. Titi, the children’s aunt, passed away from Lupus just two months ago.

Sharhonda Simmons didn’t know what was next for her and her kids, that rage in age from 19 years to 3 months.

So, people in the community heard about this family’s struggle and decided to do something. Karie Lefort is the CEO of the Collier Resource Center. “We partnered with Beverely’s angels to get toys for the younger kids, and we were able to give mom a $275 gift card so she can purchase gifts for the older kids and maybe food for a great Christmas dinner,” Lefort said.

Sha’ron Simmons is Sharhonda’s 7-year-old son. “I can ride it every day. I can go to the skatepark and ride it, which is going to be fun,” he said.

Although they’ll feel the loss of their aunt at Christmas, they also feel love.

Sharhonda says she thought about all the children asked for throughout the year, and that’s how she was able to make a list to Beverly’s Angels.

