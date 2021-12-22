Man tries buying $10k watch in Cape Coral with fake ID, counterfeit credit card

Police are looking for a man who tried to leave a Cape Coral jewelry store with a $10,000 watch by using fake identification and a counterfeit credit card on Saturday.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the suspect attempted to purchase a $10,000 watch at Greco Jewelers, located at 4307 Del Prado Blvd. S. The driver’s license he presented (using the name “Day Watlington,” which may or may not be his real name) was fake and the credit card used was counterfeit.

Anyone with information can call CCPD at (239) 574-3223. Reference case # 21-027858.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

