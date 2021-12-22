As cases tick up, Lee Health reports 34 COVID-19 patients in its hospital

Lee Health has begun reporting the number of COVID-19 patients after pausing in November when the case numbers dropped.

The hospital said it has 34 COVID-19 patients isolated in its hospitals, a 21% increase from just two weeks ago.

“Throughout all of Lee County, our area is averaging 75 new cases of COVID-19 per day, an increase of 25% over the last two weeks,” Lee Health said. “While these numbers are not as high as they were over the summer with the Delta variant, they are proof that the Omicron variant is making its way to Southwest Florida.”

The hospital system is urging individuals to get their vaccinations and booster shots if they’re eligible.

“As we celebrate major holidays over the next two weekends, please remember to be cautious and wash your hands regularly and wear a mask when out in public,” Lee Health said.

RESOURCES:

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know