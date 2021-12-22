Last day to ship your packages via USPS with Christmas guarantee

You’re running out of time to get your loved one’s gifts shipped in time for Christmas. Dec. 22 is the deadline for USPS Priority Mail Express Service, guaranteed to get it under the tree in time.

It’ll get there in two days, but you’re going to pay almost double now than if you shipped it last week.

People at the post office said it was pricey but worth it if you want to get it there in time and waited until only a few days before the holiday.

Orlando Ramos was at the post office but said he’s not stressed shipping a gift to his son in New York.

“Honestly, he’s a good kid,” Ramos said. “He’s doing good in school, and he’s getting ready to go to college, so I feel like when it comes to the kids, especially something that is going to help them, it doesn’t matter the price. You just do it for them.”

USPS Customer Relations Coordinator Robert Rhoad explained, “We do offer a 48-hour guarantee on those packages, and those start at $26.60.”

On the plus side, there were no lines in sight this year, compared to last where the pandemic caused lines oh so vast.

This year, USPS says they’re ready. So the empty lines have remained pretty steady.

“We began preparing this season in February,” Rhoad added, “which is right at the end of the last season, so we started right out the gate.”

Ramos was in and out, with plenty of time on his day off to spare, but he warns don’t wait.

You can still get your packages in the mail with USPS tomorrow at the same price.

They just don’t guarantee it’ll get there before Christmas, but it might, depending on where it’s going.

If you really need to ship a gift out last minute, you’ll have to try FedEx.

They have a same-day service deadline on Christmas Eve.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard



