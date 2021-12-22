Cooler weather returns Wednesday; quiet through Christmas

After Tuesday’s active weather, Wednesday will be much quieter, with high-pressure building back in behind the cold front and a strong low-pressure system that moved through Tuesday.

Look for a few showers skimming the coastal areas throughout the morning, with decreasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Highs will be around 5 degrees below average and only top off in the low 70s.

It will be a bit breezy at times, with winds between 10 to 20 mph out of the northwest.

With a clear sky overnight, we’ll be waking up to a chilly start Thursday morning! In fact, it should be the first time we’ve seen temperatures in the 50s in Fort Myers in over two weeks! Look for lows bottoming out in the 40s inland and 50s for our central and southern coastal areas.

Quiet weather persists into Christmas Eve and the holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine! Christmas Day should be a touch warmer with a high near 80.

Reporter: KC Sherman



