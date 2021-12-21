Wounded Warriors of Collier County have food and toys for families in need

One group is bringing holiday cheer to families who need a little extra lift this season.

On Tuesday, wounded Warriors of Collier County brought food and toys to families in need. The people in the community donated everything they gave to those families.

Christmas is only four days away, but the holidays have already taken over at River Park East. There were barbies, trucks and musical toys.

While this community was hit hard by rent increases and the pandemic, they still found it in their hearts to donate and celebrate.

The president of Wounded Warriors of Collier County told WINK News that not only last year but the last few years have been tough for so many people in the community. So, this organization put this event together in hopes of lifting everyone’s spirits.

Alexa Gregorio, 7, is one of those celebrating today. She came to the event to pick her Christmas present. Alexa says, out of all of the toys. She chose a barbie doll because they’re nice and she loves all of the things they come with.

Wounded Warriors of Collier County was out on Monday until 6 p.m. handing out toys and food.

Reporter: Annette Montgomery

Writer: Drew Hill

