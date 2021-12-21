Tuesday starts with EF1 tornado followed by a windy afternoon in SWFL

The threat for severe weather is over but this Low Pressure system and the cold front extending from it has left behind a lot of damage across Southwest Florida. The front will now bring us cooler temperatures and drop our humidity Wednesday. Breezy conditions are expected for tomorrow.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in south Fort Myers at 6:25 a.m. This was the first confirmed tornado of 2021 in Southwest Florida and the first tornado in Lee County in over two years.

The tornado tore through Briarcliff, Eagle Ridge, before lifting in the area of Audubon Cove.

Wednesday will be much calmer with stray showers possible along the coast in the morning along with breezy conditions. Wednesday afternoon, will be dry with highs only reaching into the low 70s. Lows Wednesday night will drop into the 40s and low 50s under a clear sky.

A big cold down is on the way for Thursday and heading into the weekend!

The rest of the week and into the weekend will feature beautiful conditions, including for Christmas day, with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s!

Reporter: KC Sherman



