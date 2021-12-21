Pictures: EF1 tornado tears through south Fort Myers leaving path of destruction

An EF1 tornado caused damage across parts of Lee County Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF1 tornado touched down in south Fort Myers at 6:25 a.m.

The tornado tore through the communities of Briarcliff and Eagle Ridge, before lifting in the area of Audubon Cove.

The South Trail fire chief said one person suffered minor injuries.

On Briarcliff Road, where trees were ripped from the ground and fences were broken, Tara Tucker is not complaining.

“Oh, we’re so lucky,” Tucker said. “We think about those poor people in Kentucky … This is nothing compared to what they went through.”

Tucker’s lanai is now open to the rafters.

“I guess enough wind got under there and just pushed it down,” Tucker said.

A tree just missed her home.

“I was amazed. It missed it by inches,” Tucker said. “Thank you, Lord, for this blessing. Because we are so blessed.”

The Jeng family shared the same sentiment after part of their shed was thrown across the street.

“We were so lucky,” said Nancy Jeng. “So many people in the Midwest lost everything. We’re very lucky. We pray; we’re very happy to be safe.”

Gabriella Jeng said she was scared because of the strong winds but she was grateful to be safe.

“This is something we can fix,” she said. “This is something we can do and we can just move forward from here.”

Families in Eagle Ridge were among the hardest hit and many face weeks’ worth of cleanup. These people know that while the process may be slow, they are going to work their hardest to get back to normal.

The tornado left trees snapped in half, roofs were torn and even Christmas decorations took a hit. however, with all the damage, they’re confident in the recovery effort.

Marvin Swosinski says this tornado created a mess. “You can see all the debris on the windows it’s a mess,” Swosinski said.

A pool cage was destroyed, debris was all over and some backyard games were ven found submerged in his pool. “If you want to play ping pong we can do that but we’re going to have to play in my pool cause that’s where the ping pong table is right now,” said Swosinski.

Swosinki says he heard those winds early Tuesday morning, as an EF1 tornado ripped through eagle Ridge in south Fort Myers. At first, he didn’t think much of all the noise. “When I came to the rest of the house I saw that the rear windows were just covered with leaves,” Swosinski said. “And then I happen to see screens and the pool cage all demolished hanging and stuff.”

Pieces of his pool cage were sent flying into the air and landing on top of his home and even into his neighbor’s house.

“I think it was part of my pool cage that went through their window. Because it was the right color and it made sense,” he said. “We didn’t know what to do I mean the whole bedroom was filled with debris and glass.”

As the community continues to clean up the damage left behind, everyone is thankful. Property can be fixed, trees can be replaced and debris can be thrown away. But, life cannot be brought back.

Luckily, everyone was okay. “That’s all replaceable you know as long as everybody’s healthy and we’re fine,” said Swosinski.

He spent much of the day clearing the debris but says he hasn’t even started on the lanai yet. He knows it’ll take at least another day itself.

Swosinski also says he found someone else’s shoe and towel in his backyard.

Charlotte County was also blasted by wind, but the National Weather Service said there was no tornadic activity.

However, a Charlotte County spokesperson said they recorded 86 MPH wind gusts at the Tom Adams Bridge, 61 MPH at the Charlotte Sports Park and 53 MPH at the Placida Boat Ramp.

The heavy windspeeds prompted the closures of the US-41 bridges connecting Punta Gorda to Port Charlotte. They reopened shortly before noon. The intersection of Port Charlotte Boulevard and US-41 will be closed for traffic signal repairs. The Utilities Department office at the East Post Environmental Campus will remain closed for the day.

At one point, FPL reported a max of 23,391 power outages in Charlotte County.

Power outages were also reported in Cape Coral. Power was restored to Cape Coral City Hall, where it was out for several hours. You can check outage status from FPL using the outage tracker map HERE. For LCEC customers, click HERE.

In Lee County, crews continue to assess the damage brought on by the storms.

According to South Trail Fire, the storm damaged multiple buildings and individual units in the Eagle Ridge community located at 14198 Eagle Ridge Drive.

The tornado tore through the fairways, debris all over the ground and collapsed a carport, trapping about five cars underneath it.

“It sounded like a train coming through and just as I saw debris fly this way. I’m like holy … I don’t wanna say the word so I immediately got my husband up and I said what’s going on,” said Nancy Smith Gambaiani who lives at Fairways at Eagle Ridge.

Bonnie Soltesz, who also lives there, said she heard the sound of a train coming.

“I thought, I know what that means, you know,” Soltesz said. “That is the wind coming and a tornado. I am from Illinois and we get those around us all the time and I’ve never been through one in Illinois.”

Albert Dambrose knows things could have been so much worse.

“It sounded like a jet taking off out of the airport. It kept getting louder and louder and louder,” Dambrose said.

When he heard that noise, he grabbed his wife and his kids and they hid in their storage safety closet. They emerged to find their pool cage tattered.

“Most of it is in the pool here. The other half of it is in our neighbor’s yard in the front lawn,” Dambrose said. “Actually this was worse than the past few hurricanes. We were here for Irma and we did not have this much damage.”

Multiple trees went down at Audubon Apartments at 14179 Georgian Circle in south Fort Myers.

The South Trail Fire and Rescue warned people to avoid areas with visible damage.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office completely shut down Eagle Ridge Drive while the storm damage was assessed, allowing only residents’ vehicles into the community.

The Weather Authority will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Andrea Guerrero

Breana Ross

Michelle Alvarez

Zach Oliveri

Writer: WINK News

