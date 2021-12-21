Search on for man who stole rings from antique shop in Lee County

Authorities are searching for a man they say swiped two rings from an antique store in south Fort Myers.

The theft occurred on Dec. 4 at the Gannon’s Antique & Art Center at 16521 S. Tamiami Trail, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said he man manipulated the lock to a case and removed two rings valued at $1,300.

He reportedly walks with a limp, Crime Stoppers said.

Writer: WINK News

