Protecting your money from shady contractors

When something like Monday’s weather damage occurs, crooks often try to capitalize.

Since we’re in the middle of the holiday season, many of you may be in a rush to clean up your home or yard. WINK News consumer reporter Andyranna Sheppard says not to jump the gun on this.

Crooks realize you may be in a hurry to clean up storm damage and will try to get you to pay more in exchange for the promise of immediate action.

Also, be sure to check out all contractors before you hire them. Ensure your contractors are properly licensed and insured and in good standing. One way to do so is through the Department of Business and Professional Regulations.

And, if you do proceed and decide to hire a contractor, get the services laid out in writing. Do not allow a contractor to file an insurance claim for you, either.

Lastly, never pay in full upfront before the work is done. That is often a sign of a scam.

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know