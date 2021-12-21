Power restored at Cape Coral City Hall after morning outage

UPDATE: Power is restored at Cape Coral City Hall after a power and phone outage hit the area during storms Tuesday morning.

The announcement came via the City of Cape Coral Twitter account and emphasizes that the Cape Coral Police Department and Cape Coral Fire Department’s power and phones are still operational.

CCPD is on the scene of downed power lines from Nott Road to the 1000 block of Pine Island Road, where all lanes are completely shut down. CPD urges people to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Lee County Electric Cooperative released a Facebook post saying it is aware of outages in its service territory due to the severe weather.

“Crews are working safely and quickly to get power back on to our customers,” LCEC wrote. “If you are experiencing an outage, report through SmartHub or call (239) 656-2300, or if you are a SmartHub user text OUT to (844) 948-2817.”

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

