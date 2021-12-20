Police looking for vandals who threw rocks through windows of Cape Coral businesses

Windows are boarded up with plywood as multiple businesses at a strip mall along Skyline Boulevard in Cape Coral work to recover after vandals threw rocks through their windows. Police are searching for the people responsible.

Those vandals grabbed rocks and threw them through 22 windows and 22 glass doors, teaching costing $500 for the businesses to repair. That’s $12,000 in damage.

Cape Coral police say there is a critical clue these vandals left behind, but they aren’t sharing it yet.

Plywood now covers the windows that were broken at the businesses, but that doesn’t calm the nerves of the people who work and depend on the businesses in this Cape Coral strip mall.

Kathy Hudson is the owner of Choices in Living Adult Daycare Center. She said, “I’ve lived in Cape Coral since 1975 and I’ve never seen anything vandalized like this around my neighborhood.”

The vandals smashed windows at the adult daycare and five other businesses.

Hudson told me the rocks she found when she got to the daycare are similar to the ones laying in front of the plaza. She has a message for those who picked up those rocks.

“You need to look at yourself in the mirror. If you can live with yourself after doing something like this, this is a senior center here. Senior day center, and families count on this operation being here,” said Hudson.

Domino’s Pizza was among the businesses that got hit.

Dominoes employee Ryan Page said, “I opened yesterday morning and came around the corner, saw a pile of glass over here about 8:45 yesterday morning. You come in on a Sunday and you won’t expect that obviously. It didn’t affect us too much. I know they tried, but we were still good to go for yesterday, so it’s good.”

The clue that Cape Coral police won’t share is surveillance video of the vandals. They say they won’t release it saying it’s part of the active investigation.

Reporter: Michelle Alvarez

Writer: Matthew Seaver

