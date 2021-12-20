Lehigh Acres woman killed, 4 seriously injured in Hardee County crash

An 89-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres was killed and four other people seriously injured in a crash at a Hardee County intersection Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling south on County Road 663, approaching a flashing red traffic signal and stop sign at the intersection of SR-64 around 9:45 p.m. The SUV was driven by a 60-year-old man from Lehigh Acres, with the 89-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man from Fort Myers and a 59-year-old woman from Fort Myers as passengers. A pickup truck driven by a 54-year-old man from Wauchula was traveling east on SR-64, approaching a flashing yellow traffic signal at the intersection of County Road 663.

The SUV failed to stop at the stop sign and T-boned the pickup truck in the intersection. Both vehicles came to rest off the road, southeast of the area of the collision.

The 89-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at Lakeland Regional Medical Center on Monday morning. The four other people involved in the crash are in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of those involved in crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

