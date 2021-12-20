Lehigh Acres woman killed, 4 seriously injured in Hardee County crash
An 89-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres was killed and four other people seriously injured in a crash at a Hardee County intersection Sunday night.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling south on County Road 663, approaching a flashing red traffic signal and stop sign at the intersection of SR-64 around 9:45 p.m. The SUV was driven by a 60-year-old man from Lehigh Acres, with the 89-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man from Fort Myers and a 59-year-old woman from Fort Myers as passengers. A pickup truck driven by a 54-year-old man from Wauchula was traveling east on SR-64, approaching a flashing yellow traffic signal at the intersection of County Road 663.
The SUV failed to stop at the stop sign and T-boned the pickup truck in the intersection. Both vehicles came to rest off the road, southeast of the area of the collision.
The 89-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at Lakeland Regional Medical Center on Monday morning. The four other people involved in the crash are in serious condition. The crash remains under investigation.