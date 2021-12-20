Lee Health asking for blood donations to help with critically low supply

Lee Health is hoping to get help from the community through blood donations. They say the current supply is critically low and that they urgently need donors.

Lee Health says about 800 units of blood are needed to help care for patients in the Lee Health system every week. The lee Health blood centers are the only blood provider for Lee Health hospitals.

Lee Health’s mobile blood donation unit will be moving throughout Southwest Florida.

On Monday, it will be at Lee Health at 23450 Via Coconut Point in Estero from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Thursday, the Blood Mobile will be at Marine Concepts on 2443 SW Pine Island Rd. in Cape Coral from 9 a.m. to noon and at 23120 Via Villagio in Estero from 1-4 p.m.

You can find a complete list of locations and times you can donate blood by clicking here.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

