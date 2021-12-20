Large police presence in Cape Coral, child rushed to hospital

WINK News is learning more about what sent a child to the hospital on Monday afternoon.

Crime scene tape was wrapped around a home on Driftwood Parkway for hours.

WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri has heartbreaking news from the child’s mother. That mom says her son has since passed away. This is news no one wants to hear, but especially not with the holidays approaching.

Neighbors were hoping for a much different outcome after what they say was a canal drowning.

No parent wants to see a child, let alone their child, in the back of an ambulance. First responders were attempting to save the young boy’s life.

Michael Droege lives in the same Cape Coral neighborhood as the young boy. “It’s a hit to the stomach. It happened not just in our community but on our street,” said Droege.

On Monday afternoon, Cape Coral Police were called to a home along Driftwood Parkway. Neighbors told WINK News that a child drowned in a canal.

Betsy McDonald also lives nearby. “The canal themselves are not that deep. Maybe four feet. So if it was a little taller person, then they probably could’ve stood up. So I would assume it was somebody younger,” McDonald said.

These neighbors saw their community shift into a crime scene. Police cars lined the street, and crime scene tape surrounded the entire house.

“Just two minutes up the street and back, and it just goes to show you if there’s tragedy it can happen so fast,” said McDonald. She was shocked to see this.

And, now, McDonald is heartbroken that she didn’t hear anything. “If we heard something since I’m a nurse, I could’ve gone over and at least tried to help,” McDonald said.

Now, this community is mourning the loss of a young life. “It hurts you know everybody you take it home and kind of give… your kids a hug and make sure they’re protected,” Droege said.

WINK News’ crew saw first responded performing CPR on the child as he was being taken into the ambulance.

Neighbors hope this will remind people to be cautious around canals and other bodies of water.

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know