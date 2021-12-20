How to stuff your stockings on a budget this Christmas

You have already spent so much money getting all the gifts under the tree, but what about the stockings?

There are several ways you can fill up the stocking without going over budget.

Tiny, inexpensive things can fit inside a stocking, and all of it can cost you less than $20, saving you a lot this holiday season.

Nerdwallet recommends browsing the aisles of your local pharmacy, grocery, or Dollar Store. They’re full of small, inexpensive toys for kids like Play-Doh, slinkys, and other novelty items.

Gift cards are great too. If you don’t want to step back into any stores this close to Christmas, you can buy a digital gift card and print it out. You might actually pay less and give more with a digital card.

Nerdwallet personal finance expert Kimberly Palmer says don’t forget about magazines too. “I also think subscriptions make really good stocking stuffers. So you might give them one issue of a magazine, but then the promise of a subscription. All those kinds of things can be fun stocking stuffers.”

Edible snacks and treats like chips and candy also make great stocking stuffers.

Reporter: Andryanna Sheppard

Writer: Matthew Seaver

