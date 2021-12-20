Foggy start Monday; wet, windy Tuesday on the way

Dense Fog Advisories have been issued for all of Southwest Florida except for DeSoto County this morning. Watch for visibility dropping to less than a quarter of a mile at times throughout the morning.

Low clouds and fog will continue to blanket the area through late morning, before lifting out. Look for a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day with highs in the low 80s.

A few showers will begin to develop inland by Monday evening before all eyes turn to a low-pressure system set to track from the Gulf of Mexico to the Florida Peninsula Tuesday. This will allow for widespread rain to begin spreading into the area early Tuesday morning and throughout the day Tuesday.

There is even a low-end, level 1 (out of 5) risk for some isolated severe storms. The main threat will be damaging winds, but the risk for an isolated tornado is not zero.

Regardless of if we see any storms reach severe limits, it is going to be a windy day Tuesday with gusts between 25 to 35 mph.

This system will clear our area by late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, leaving us cooler and drier for the rest of the week. Highs will return to the 70s Wednesday through Friday with overnight lows becoming much cooler and dropping into the 50s for Thursday and Friday morning.

Christmas Day looks to be dry and sunny with highs near 80 degrees!

Reporter: KC Sherman



