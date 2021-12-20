1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Collier County crash

One man is dead, and another man is injured following a crash in Collier County. This happened near the intersection of Livingston Road and Wyndemere Way.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 83-year-old Naples man was driving south on Livingston Rd. At about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, His car was approaching the left turn lane onto Wyndemere Way.

A 52-year-old man was traveling north in a car on Livingston toward Wyndemere. he had a green light, so he was continuing into the intersection. The other vehicle attempted to turn in front of him.

The front of the second car collided with the passenger side of the first car. The first came to a stop on the sidewalk, and the second was blocking the roadway.

That 83-year-old man was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The driver of the second car suffered serious injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of those involved in traffic crashes, citing Marsy’s Law.

