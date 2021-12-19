Strong cold front coming Tuesday

The December heat wave will continue Sunday with highs back in the mid-80s, with a mixture of sun & clouds, along with a few showers.

A strong cold front will approach Florida from the west on Monday, before moving across the state on Tuesday. Ahead of it, clouds will be on the increase on Monday with a chance of showers. Tuesday could be quite stormy as the cold front pushes across the area, with a few storms becoming strong to severe.

Behind the front, we turn sharply cooler & drier with lots of sun on Wednesday into Thursday with highs dipping into the lower 70s and lows into the lower 50s.

Sunshine sticks around into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, however, it’ll be warming back up with highs trending back into the lower 80s.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



