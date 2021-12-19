Naples man dies after truck crashes into canal in Collier County

Florida Highway Patrol says a 37-year-old man from Naples died after the truck he was driving crashed into a canal in Collier County.

Troopers say the pickup truck was traveling east on Frangipani Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 when the truck went over an embankment to the left of the road and into a canal.

The truck was submerged under the water.

Troopers say the driver was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two passengers that were in the truck were not hurt.

Florida Highway Patrol has not released a cause for the crash or the man’s name that died.

Writer: Matthew Seaver

