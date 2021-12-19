Many getting tested for COVID-19 as omicron variant spreads, holidays approach

As COVID-19 cases are spiking across America, many are also concerned about the omicron variant. So, now, just in time for the holidays, some are getting tested for COVID-19.

Frank Cossentino and his family hope to celebrate this holiday season safely. “I just want to make sure for the holidays everyone’s safe,” Cossentino said.

That’s why he and his son went to the Curative COVID-19 testing site in Cape Coral on Sunday. All of this to get peace of mind ahead of their Christmas celebration.

“Family is most important, so if I can just be healthy, at least I know when family is around me and my children and my family, then they have nothing to worry about,” said Cossentino.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people to get tested before attending an indoor gathering with family and friends who don’t reside with you.

If you visit Curative’s website, you won’t have to ask, “can I get a test?” The real question is, “what time works for me?” Currently, there are hundreds of appointment slots available at multiple locations in the days leading up to Christmas Eve.

Calvert Sutherland lives in Cape Coral. “Today, I had it done like two hours ago, and it’s already on my phone, Sutherland said.

Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS are also offering COVID-19 testing.

Another option is at-home testing kits, but those may be harder to find as demand rises. However, you can pick up at-home testing kits from stores. Just check the nearest store to ensure it has the test you’re looking for.

These families are doing their part to make sure everyone’s holiday is merry and safe.

“When you’re celebrating the holiday season, you have to, you know, you’re thinking about other people, not just yourself,” Sutherland said.

“We’re all just trying to everybody be negative so we can be together,” said Cossentino.

If you’re looking for an appointment for COVID-19 testing, you can find one here. Just scroll through the dates and times at each location.

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know