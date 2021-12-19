LCSO helping safely dispose of gift boxes

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Waste Pro USA to help Lee County residents safely dispose of their gift boxes after the holidays.

LCSO wants to prevent you from falling victim to burglars by bringing your boxes to a designated place. The sheriff’s office says that boxes that once contained laptops, television, or other valuable items could be targeted so you can bring them to a district substation instead of setting them on the curb.

The designated district substations listed below will be open from December 24, 2021, at 9 a.m. to January 4, 2022, at 5 p.m. LCSO is asking you to bring cardboard-only recyclables to these substations.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office substations are as follows:

Central District: 14750 Six Mile Cypress, Fort Myers, FL 33912

East District: 1301 Homestead Rd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

South District: The Bonita Community Policing Substation, 10520 Reynolds St. Bonita Springs, FL 34134

