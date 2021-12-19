Lee County Sheriff's Office
LEE COUNTY

LCSO helping safely dispose of gift boxes

Published: December 19, 2021 5:16 PM EST
Updated: December 19, 2021 5:17 PM EST

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Waste Pro USA to help Lee County residents safely dispose of their gift boxes after the holidays.

LCSO wants to prevent you from falling victim to burglars by bringing your boxes to a designated place. The sheriff’s office says that boxes that once contained laptops, television, or other valuable items could be targeted so you can bring them to a district substation instead of setting them on the curb.

The designated district substations listed below will be open from December 24, 2021, at 9 a.m. to January 4, 2022, at 5 p.m. LCSO is asking you to bring cardboard-only recyclables to these substations.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office substations are as follows:

  • Central District: 14750 Six Mile Cypress, Fort Myers, FL 33912
  • East District: 1301 Homestead Rd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
  • South District: The Bonita Community Policing Substation, 10520 Reynolds St. Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media