Jingle Ball canceled due to COVID concerns
Jingle Ball has been canceled due to concerns over recent COVID-19 cases in South Florida.
In a statement, iHeart Radio said it wanted to minimize any potential risks and decided to cancel the event as a precautionary measure.
The show was scheduled to happen at the FLA Live Arena on Sunday night.
Ticket holders will be receiving a refund in the next 48 hours.
