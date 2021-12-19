Jingle Ball canceled due to COVID concerns

Jingle Ball has been canceled due to concerns over recent COVID-19 cases in South Florida.

In a statement, iHeart Radio said it wanted to minimize any potential risks and decided to cancel the event as a precautionary measure.

The show was scheduled to happen at the FLA Live Arena on Sunday night.

Ticket holders will be receiving a refund in the next 48 hours.

