Beyonce, left, and Megan Thee Stallion accept the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
SUNRISE (CBSMiami)

Jingle Ball canceled due to COVID concerns

Published: December 19, 2021 6:07 PM EST

Jingle Ball has been canceled due to concerns over recent COVID-19 cases in South Florida.

In a statement, iHeart Radio said it wanted to minimize any potential risks and decided to cancel the event as a precautionary measure.

The show was scheduled to happen at the FLA Live Arena on Sunday night.

Ticket holders will be receiving a refund in the next 48 hours.

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media