December heatwave continues Saturday

The December heatwave continues this weekend, with highs in the mid-80s for your Saturday and Sunday. The weather looks great if you want to hit the beach with a mixture of sun and clouds, though you’ll need to be on the lookout for a few showers.

A cold front will finally push across the area on Tuesday, bringing us much cooler weather mid-week next week. Ahead of it, clouds will be on the increase on Monday, with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder likely on Tuesday. Behind it, cooler and drier air will bring more seasonable temps to the area midweek with highs back in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

As for Christmas, the weather looks great with mostly sunny skies, but unfortunately, we’ll be back in the lower 80s.

Reporter: Dylan Federico



