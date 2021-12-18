Teen violinist raises money for humane society

A 16-year-old spent her Saturday night just outside her home in Victoria Park in Naples. She was raising money for the humane society by playing her violin.

Sidney Cramer played her violin, which is her fifth year doing so. For her, this began when she learned that the goal of human society is to rehome animals. Sydney has had a love for animals for quite some time so, she made it her mission to help.

Take a drive through Victoria Park in Naples in December, and you cannot miss the beautiful holiday lights. But, on Saturday night, that’s not what caused people to stop and stare.

“I move a lot of people with this, and I am really happy that I get to bring some Christmas cheer, not to adults’ faces but also kids’ faces as well,” Sidney said.

All of these people are here to see Sidney, and it has been this way for five years.

Cary Cramer is Sidney’s dad. “People drive by, and they know her now. And I think that’s so awesome,” Cramer said.

Sidney began playing the violin in front of her house and collecting donations. Not for herself, but for The Humane Society of Naples. “She actually, five years ago, came to us and said, ‘dad could you pull your truck to the end of the driveway. I want to sit on the back of it and play my violin’,” Cramer said.

In 2021, this is the first time Sidney is playing as an employee and not just a volunteer. The humane society called her earlier this year to offer her a job. “When I first learned about the humane society, I really loved what they did and their mission to rehome animals no matter what their history was,” Sidney said.

Every year Sidney’s goal continues to rise, and so does the number of people’s lives she’s touched.

Ana Cramer is Sidney’s mother. “They drive by and say ‘I got my dog,’ the dog that they drive by with from there. They thank her, and you know, celebrate what she’s doing,” she said.

Last year Sidney raised $1,600, and this year, she’s already raised $1,800.

She’ll be back out in front of her Victoria Park home on Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. playing her violin.

