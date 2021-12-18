Outside of a United States Post Office mailing center. Photo via WINK News.
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA

SWFL Post Office locations open Sunday for holiday shipping

Published: December 18, 2021 6:42 PM EST
Updated: December 18, 2021 6:43 PM EST

The United States Postal Service says the upcoming week is the busiest week for mailing shipping and deliveries in the entire year.

Saturday was the deadline for priority mail packages. However, if you’ve missed that deadline, the priority mail express deadline is Thursday, December 23.

Some locations in Southwest Florida will be open on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. to accommodate your shipping needs. There is a list below:

  • Bonita Springs
    26150 Old 41 Road
    Bonita Springs
  • Cape Coral Central
    1030 SE Ninth Ave
    Cape Coral
  • Naples
    1200 Goodlette-Frank Road N
    Naples
  • Port Charlotte
    3740 Tamiami Trail
    Port Charlotte
  • Punta Gorda
    130 E Marion Ave
    Punta Gorda

 

