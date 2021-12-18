SWFL Post Office locations open Sunday for holiday shipping

The United States Postal Service says the upcoming week is the busiest week for mailing shipping and deliveries in the entire year.

Saturday was the deadline for priority mail packages. However, if you’ve missed that deadline, the priority mail express deadline is Thursday, December 23.

Some locations in Southwest Florida will be open on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. to accommodate your shipping needs. There is a list below:

Bonita Springs

26150 Old 41 Road

Bonita Springs

1030 SE Ninth Ave

Cape Coral

1200 Goodlette-Frank Road N

Naples

3740 Tamiami Trail

Port Charlotte

130 E Marion Ave

Punta Gorda

