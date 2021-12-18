SOUTHWEST FLORIDA
SWFL Post Office locations open Sunday for holiday shipping
The United States Postal Service says the upcoming week is the busiest week for mailing shipping and deliveries in the entire year.
Saturday was the deadline for priority mail packages. However, if you’ve missed that deadline, the priority mail express deadline is Thursday, December 23.
Some locations in Southwest Florida will be open on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. to accommodate your shipping needs. There is a list below:
- Bonita Springs
26150 Old 41 Road
Bonita Springs
- Cape Coral Central
1030 SE Ninth Ave
Cape Coral
- Naples
1200 Goodlette-Frank Road N
Naples
- Port Charlotte
3740 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte
- Punta Gorda
130 E Marion Ave
Punta Gorda
