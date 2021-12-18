In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington. Five White House staffers have been fired because of their past use of drugs, including marijuana. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday "there were additional factors at play in many instances for the small number of individuals who were terminated." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Parkland parents meet with White House officials on gun violence

Published: December 18, 2021 4:03 PM EST

After more than two weeks of protesting outside the White House, Parkland parents Manuel Oliver and Fred Guttenberg finally met with White House officials.

Oliver tells CBS4 News he and Guttenberg met with Senior Advisor to President Cedric Richmond, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, and other administration officials working to tackle gun violence.

President Biden, whom he had demanded a meeting with, was not there.

“Besides Fred and me, the urgency that we have here.”

Oliver’s son, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver and Guttenberg’s daughter, 14-year-old Jamie Guttenberg were among the 17 people killed in the Stoneman Douglas Massacre.

Both fathers say they want the administration to work harder to defeat gun violence.

