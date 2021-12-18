Parkland parents meet with White House officials on gun violence

After more than two weeks of protesting outside the White House, Parkland parents Manuel Oliver and Fred Guttenberg finally met with White House officials.

Oliver tells CBS4 News he and Guttenberg met with Senior Advisor to President Cedric Richmond, Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice, and other administration officials working to tackle gun violence.

President Biden, whom he had demanded a meeting with, was not there.

“Besides Fred and me, the urgency that we have here.”

Oliver’s son, 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver and Guttenberg’s daughter, 14-year-old Jamie Guttenberg were among the 17 people killed in the Stoneman Douglas Massacre.

Both fathers say they want the administration to work harder to defeat gun violence.

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Author: CBSMiami.com Team

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know