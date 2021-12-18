Conservancy of Southwest Florida nature Center celebrates reopening Saturday

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida Nature Center is back after a $5 million makeover.

The center is reopening on Saturday with fun and interactive virtual exhibits after being closed for more than a year during its renovations.

Now there is more to explore.

The new John and Carol Walter Discovery Wing focuses on invasive species and an exhibit exploring climate change.

“We highlight a lot of the animals that we have the conservancy fight for. We also have exciting new exhibits. We have an invasives gallery that teaches people about the different invasive species that have colonized Southwest Florida, and what makes them so dangerous. And then we have our climate change theater, where we have science on a sphere,” said Alex Levine, education director at the Conservancy. “Once you get inside our new adult and Discovery Center, it really kind of walks you through all of the different ecosystems that make up south-southwest Florida. A lot of the animals that make our area so unique, a lot of these animals are threatened.”

The celebration begins at 10 a.m. at 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples.

The cost to enter the celebration is admission to the center.

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know