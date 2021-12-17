Wrong-way driver in Collier County arrested for DUI

A 54-year-old woman in Collier County was arrested after deputies say she was driving drunk in the wrong direction.

Melissa A. Jeffries was driving a white Toyota Camry heading south in the northbound lanes of Airport-Pulling Road near the intersection with Vanderbilt Beach Road shortly after midnight, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy in his parked vehicle heard and saw the crash and then saw the white Camry fleeing. The driver in the vehicle she hit suffered injuries to the legs but refused treatment.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle but Jeffries kept going.

She was finally stopped on Collier Boulevard near the intersection with Pine Ridge Road.

Deputies said she had a strong smell of alcohol on her breath, was unsteady on her feet and swaying.

She told paramedics she was coming from a Christmas party but refused a breathalyzer test.

She was taken into custody and faces charges of DUI with injuries and property damage in addition to fleeing and eluding.

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know