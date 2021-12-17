Salvation Army: Unwrapped gifts needed for 224 more children

The Salvation Army still needs gifts for hundreds of children.

The organization posted on Facebook that it has 224 forgotten angels as of Friday morning.

The age breakdown of the children missing presents are:

0-2 years : Females: 13 Males: 18

: Females: 13 Males: 18 3-6 years : Females: 33 Males: 21

: Females: 33 Males: 21 7-9 years : Females: 42 Males: 39

: Females: 42 Males: 39 10-12 years: Females: 32 Males: 26

Anyone interested in donations unwrapped gifts can do so by dropping them off at the Angel Tree Warehouse at 15600 San Carlos Blvd.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army thrift stores in Cape Coral and Fort Myers.

4506 Del Prado Blvd S D, Cape Coral

15418 S Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers

Related

Copyright 2021 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know