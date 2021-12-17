Record-breaking heat expected Friday afternoon

All of us will reach the 80s under partly cloudy skies.



Record-breaking high temperatures will be possible in several locations.

Winds will be breezy at times. For that reason, light to moderate chop is expected in our bays. Additionally, 1 -to 4-foot wave heights is forecast for our gulf waters.

Highs will slowly begin to drop into next week.

On Tuesday, a cold front will push through Southwest Florida. This will cool things down and dry things off.

Rain chances will remain scarce until Tuesday’s scattered rain showers and storms.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



