No bond for Naples doctor accused of killing man in Vermont

A Naples doctor accused of killing a truck driver in Vermont in 2019 faced a judge for the first time on Friday.

Jozsef Piri is facing a second-degree murder charge. A judge ordered Piri be held without bond until he can be extradited to Vermont.

Authorities released more information on the case.

In the warrant for Piri’s arrest, Vermont State Police said they found a gun in Piri’s home that was consistent with the gun used to kill Roberto Fonseca-Rivera.

Police said the gun was missing the barrel and the upper receiver and Piri had no good explanation for it.

The missing parts meant police couldn’t do a ballistic test.

But other details also raised their suspicions.

Detectives said they found evidence that Piri was searching for Vermont crimes on the day that the killing occurred.

Fonseca-Rivera was killed on Nov. 1, 2019.

The arrest report said Piri made those searches even before police found Fonseca-Rivera dead from a gunshot wound to the face on a lonely road in Vermont.

Police have not said when Piri will be transferred to Vermont.

Reporter: Annette Montgomery



