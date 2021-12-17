Lee County schools releases COVID mitigation plan

The School District of Lee County is announcing its COVID-19 mitigation policy.

In this tiered scale, mitigation will be based on COVID-19 trends in Lee County.

According to a spokesperson for the district, if the transmission goes down within the community, it has to remain at that rate for 14 days before the district will relax its COVID-19 policies.

If community transmission rises, it only has to remain here for SDLC to enforce stricter rules for three days.

See below for a breakdown of the tiered mitigation and what it means for your child:

